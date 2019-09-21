Walmart Will Quit E-Cigarette, Vaping Devices Due to Health Risks

Walmart is discontinuing sales of e-cigarettes and other electronic smoking devices amid concerns about potential health risks associated with their use, the company confirmed on Friday.

The retailer said it would no longer stock the products after selling through its existing inventory - days after the Trump administration proposed a ban on the sale of flavoured vaping products.

“Given the growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity and uncertainty regarding e-cigarettes, we plan to discontinue the sale of electronic nicotine delivery products at all Walmart and Sam’s Club US locations,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

Earlier this summer, Walmart changed its minimum age to buy tobacco products to 21 and noted it would stop selling some types of flavoured e-cigarettes amid leading e-cigarette manufacturer Juul and its competitors drawing scrutiny from federal authorities for allegedly marketing their products to minors through offline and online platforms.

More than 500 people have been diagnosed with lung diseases linked to the use of vaping devices, with at least eight people dying from complications related to these diseases. The cases have been reported in 36 states and one US territory.