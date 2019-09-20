Register
22:21 GMT +320 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump, second right, and China's President Xi Jinping, second left, attend their bilateral meeting at the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

    Donald Trump Brands China ‘Threat to the World’ in Due to Its Military Build-up

    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Although Washington has temporarily lifted the tariffs on hundreds of goods from China that were imposed last year at the beginning of the US-Chinese trade spat, he has not ceased his critical rhetoric towards the Asian powerhouse, cooling the enthusiasm of those who had hoped the dispute would be resolved soon.

    US President Donald Trump has described China as, in a sense, a threat to the world because of its military build-up, as it is carrying it out faster than anyone else. The American commander-in-chief was asked whether China poses a strategic threat to the US during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the Oval Office. Speaking about China’s military ambitions, the US president noted that the Asian giant is using American money to do so, referring to the trade deficit between Washington and Beijing, something which he has repeatedly brought up amid the trade row with the country.

    Trump accused his predecessors of letting China take $500 billion per year and more – a figure that he has voiced before, although some have called it into question. He also lambasted past US presidents for poor protection of American intellectual property, claiming that they allowed China to steal it. He concluded his rant by pledging not to let this happen again.

    At the same time, Trump somehow cooled enthusiasm that the two countries are close to overcoming the trade dispute, as hope was beginning to arise after he temporarily lifted tariffs on some Chinese goods that were made subject to extra taxes last year. He said that there was no need to strike a trade deal with China before the 2020 election, and that he therefore was not under pressure to speed the negotiations up. He also noted that the US is making a lot of progress with regards to China, noting that Washington is raking in billions from import tariffs on China, with the total reaching $100 billion.

    "I'm not looking for a partial deal. I'm looking for a complete deal”, Trump said.

    The US has previously accused China of expanding its military reach in the disputed South China Sea region, including via the construction of military installations on artificial islands. China insists that its installations in the South China Sea serve defensive purposes and are being used primarily for scientific research and maritime safety programmes.

    Tensions escalated last week after the US military sailed the guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer near the Paracel Islands (called Xisha Islands in Chinese) in a show of defiance against Beijing’s territorial claims in the region. The Chinese Defence Ministry stated that the warship had “trespassed into waters off China’s Xisha Islands without the permission of the Chinese government”.

    Tags:
    US import tariffs, Chinese army, trade dispute, China, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 14 - 20 September
    This Week in Pictures: 14 - 20 September
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse