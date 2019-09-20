Too Big to Handle: Watch Melania Trump Failing to Cut Ribbon During Ceremony in Washington

Sometimes traditional ceremonies can be too difficult to handle – especially when you are not properly equipped. The first lady intended to cut a ribbon with a group of schoolchildren, but then something went wrong.

First Lady of the United States Melania Trump faced a real challenge during a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the US capital during the reopening of the Washington Monument.

She simply could not properly cut a stubborn piece of fabric with oversized scissors - perhaps, because she was cutting with the wrong part of the blades, or because the scissors were too dull.

First lady Melania Trump struggles with a pair of oversized scissors during a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the reopening of the Washington Monument pic.twitter.com/GMXCK2232J — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) September 20, 2019

The first lady, however, didn't seem very upset and handed the scissors with a ribbon to an official to procced with the ceremony.