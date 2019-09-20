Too Big to Handle: Watch Melania Trump Failing to Cut Ribbon During Ceremony in Washington

First Lady of the United States Melania Trump faced a real challenge during a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the US capital during the reopening of the Washington Monument.
She simply could not properly cut a stubborn piece of fabric with oversized scissors - perhaps, because she was cutting with the wrong part of the blades, or because the scissors were too dull.
First lady Melania Trump struggles with a pair of oversized scissors during a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the reopening of the Washington Monument pic.twitter.com/GMXCK2232J— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) September 20, 2019
The first lady, however, didn't seem very upset and handed the scissors with a ribbon to an official to procced with the ceremony.
