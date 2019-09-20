Mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio Drops out of 2020 Presidential Campaign

Bill de Blasio, a US Democratic Party member and current New York City mayor, was re-elected in 2017 for a second term to serve until 2022.

During an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”, the New York City Mayor stated that he is ending his 2020 presidential bid, adding that he would support whoever wins the Democratic Party's nomination.

Breaking: Bill de Blasio announces he is ending his presidential campaign pic.twitter.com/vL8GcX3xV5 — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) September 20, 2019

​Bill de Blasio started his campaign in May with the central message "Working People First", becoming the 24th Democrat to strive to take on President Donald Trump in next year’s election.

It’s true: I’m ending my candidacy for president. But our fight on behalf of working people is far from over. https://t.co/wlqhNmcZLv — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) September 20, 2019

US President Donald Trump has promptly reacted to the announcement mocking that the news is "perhaps the biggest story in years".

Oh no, really big political news, perhaps the biggest story in years! Part time Mayor of New York City, @BilldeBlasio, who was polling at a solid ZERO but had tremendous room for growth, has shocking dropped out of the Presidential race. NYC is devastated, he’s coming home! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2019

​During the first Democratic Party presidential primary debate in June, Bill de Blasio was the only candidate to name Russia as "the greatest threat to the United States", with his counterparts mainly pointing to China and climate change.

The mayor is prohibited from seeking a third four-year term in New York in 2021​.