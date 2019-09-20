Clinton's Praise for Climate Activist Thunberg's Worldwide Strikes Splits Twitter

Greta Thunberg is now in the United States and will attend a demonstration in New York. In all, 150 cities will take part in a global climate strike. The action has been timed to coincide with the UN climate summit in New York, scheduled for 23 September.

The two-time failed presidential candidate said that 16-year-old Thunberg is one of her favourite “gutsy women". The statement comes as students in the United States are expected to take part in a global protest set to last from 20-27 September.

According to the US media, tens of thousands of students in more than 800 locations across the United States will attend the strike. New York’s City Department of Education said it would excuse the absence of students taking part in the protest, provided they have parental consent. However, schools in Florida and Seattle won’t provide an excused absence.

.@GretaThunberg—one of my favorite gutsy women—will help lead global climate strikes that start tomorrow.

"I want you to act as if our house is on fire," she has said. "Because it is."

Join a strike near you: https://t.co/BxyQ88dz2v pic.twitter.com/nx66mlYsWF — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 19, 2019

​Thunberg herself has taken a year off school to raise public awareness about the danger posed by climate change. Prior to the demonstration she met with former President Barack Obama and attended a climate hearing in Congress. “If you can’t be in the strike, then, of course, you don’t have to", she said in an interview with Teen Vogue. “But I think if there is one day you should join, this is the day".

Clinton’s post on Twitter received mixed comments, with some users approving of her stance and the protest.

Thank you @HillaryClinton for bringing attention to these powerful people. The oceans are rising, and so are we. — (((Josh Rolnick))) (@neuroticdem) September 20, 2019

​Others were less enthusiastic about it...

STOP with the "Scare Tactics!" Goofy lil girl needs to go home and go to school. — DeplorableJan🇺🇸 (@JanWhiz2) September 19, 2019

Richard Lindzen

Ph.D., Applied Mathematics, Harvard University (1964).

S.M., Applied Mathematics, Harvard University (1961).

A.B. (mcl), Physics, Harvard University (1960).

Scientific career

Fields Atmospheric physics

Institutions Massachusetts Institute of Technology pic.twitter.com/jNS0Gr1BF3 — Cosmic Cafe (@thecosmicafe) September 19, 2019

​And somer users even pointed out that the former Secretary of State was disonest in her support of climate strike.

Said the woman that sold #Fracking around the world! pic.twitter.com/umyQi1yn4R — Curtis for Bernie Sanders (@curtis91324) September 19, 2019

​