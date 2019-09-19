Trump Dismisses Complaint About His Promise to Foreign Leader as ‘Fake News’

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump rejected as fake news reports that he made an inappropriate promise to a foreign leader during a telephone conversation, according to a series of statements on Thursday.

“Is anybody dumb enough to believe that I would say something inappropriate with a foreign leader while on such a potentially ‘heavily populated’ call," Trump said via Twitter. “I would only do what is right anyway, and only do good for the USA!”

Trump noted that many individuals from various US agencies are listening in whenever he chats with leaders of other countries over the telephone.

“Another Fake News story out there - It never ends!,” Trump said. “Virtually anytime I speak on the phone to a foreign leader, I understand that there may be many people listening from various US agencies, not to mention those from the other country itself.”

​The Washington Post reported earlier that a US intelligence operative had filed a whistleblower complaint alleging that Trump had made an inappropriate promise to a foreign leader during one conversation.

The report did not identify the leader, nor did it disclose the content of the purported promise.

Following the report, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said that a senior US intelligence official has provided a closed-door briefing for lawmakers regarding a whistle-blower complaint involving President Donald Trump's communication with a foreign leader.