Register
14:22 GMT +319 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    National Security Advisor John Bolton listens as US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on June 9, 2018, during the G7 Summit

    Sacked National Security Aide Bolton Rips Trump’s Mideast Policy as POTUS Names Successor - Report

    © AFP 2019 / Saul Loeb
    US
    Get short URL
    2 0 0
    Subscribe

    John Bolton’s ideological clashes with not only POTUS but other senior White House officials often slipped into public view, so his abrupt resignation last week hardly came as a surprise for many. With a newly-appointed foreign policy aide, Robert C. O’Brien, there is, on the contrary, some "good chemistry", Trump acknowledged.

    Recently sacked presidential national security adviser John Bolton vehemently called out President Trump’s foreign policy at a private lunch thrown by conservative think tank Gatestone Institute, on Wednesday, which saw many political and business A-listers in attendance, Politico reported citing insiders.

    He argued Trump invited the Taliban, which had harboured al-Qaeda, to Camp David, "in disrespect to the victims of 9/11". Two attendees cited by Politico also recounted Bolton saying any talks with North Korea and Iran were "doomed to failure" as everything the nations, as he put it, seek to negotiate boils down to relief from sanctions to better support their economies.

    “He ripped Trump, without using his name, several times", said one attendee about Bolton. 

    When taking the floor, having been presented by billionaire Rebekah Mercer as “the best national security adviser our country could have hoped for", Bolton referred to Trump’s failure to retaliate for the Iranian attack on a US drone earlier this summer as the reason for the Islamic Republic’s staunch foreign policies of late. Bolton, who at some point presided at Gatestone, went on to speculate that had the US responded, Iran wouldn’t have damaged the Saudi oil fields, branding the alleged attack on Saudis “an act of war” by anyone’s definition.

    Bolton then complained that the retaliatory strike had been fully approved and agreed upon in the White House, but then, a high authority, "at the very last minute", without telling anyone, backtracked.

    Having heard the comments, Trump hit back emotively admitting he, like many more in the administration, was at loggerheads with the former aide:

    “Well, I was critical of John Bolton for getting us involved with a lot of other people in the Middle East", he told reporters during a visit to the US-Mexico border. “We’ve spent $7.5 trillion in the Middle East and you ought to ask a lot of people about that".

    The president addressed the way others viewed Bolton’s WH position:

    “John was not able to work with anybody, and a lot of people disagreed with his ideas", Trump added. “A lot of people were very critical that I brought him on in the first place because of the fact that he was so in favor of going into the Middle East, and he got stuck in quicksand and we became policemen for the Middle East. It’s ridiculous".

    The indirect exchange of criticism happened shortly after Trump named Bolton’s successor, hostage negotiator Robert C. O’Brien, a "highly respected professional", with the pair boasting "good chemistry" in between them.

    Related:

    Trump's Desire to Ease Iran Sanction Regime Prompted Bolton's Departure - Report
    That Was Fast: Bolton Reportedly Set to Reveal White House Secrets in Book
    Bolton Strikes Back: Ex-Trump Advisor Endorses Five Presidential Rivals - Reports
    Tags:
    US foreign policy, foreign policy, national security, Trump, John Bolton
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Alice Joyce to Kim Kardashian: Feminine Beauty Ideals Throughout the Years
    From Alice Joyce to Kim Kardashian: Feminine Beauty Ideals Throughout the Years
    Not Hot, Nor Spicey
    Neither Hot, Nor Spicey
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse