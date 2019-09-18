Register
16:25 GMT +318 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    First Lady Melania Trump arrives before U.S. President Donald Trump presents the Medal of Freedom to former New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 16, 2019

    Melania Trump to Showcase How She Gave White House a 'Long Overdue' Makeover

    © REUTERS / ALEXANDER DRAGO
    US
    Get short URL
    121
    Subscribe

    First Lady Melania is not new to stunned glances cast in her direction over an impeccable choice of clothes and accessories, but now she is ready to surprise with something different - a knack for interior design, as well as a genuine interest in history.

    Mum-of-one Melania Trump will showcase a few new touches that she initiated on the White House's premises for the second state dinner during Trump’s presidency slated for this Friday.

    Among the changes she has overseen since she first arrived at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is refreshed wall fabric in the Green Room, as well as renovated furniture in the Blue Room, while most of the changes were long overdue, according to the Jacqueline Kennedy-founded non-profit White House Historical Association, cited by AP.

    In the Red Room, the issues that occurred over time were even more obvious, since the walls there almost changed their original colour as sunlight streaming into the room had left some of the wall fabric "faded" to "almost pink", per Stewart McLaurin, head of the WHHA, which helps finance initiatives to fix the ageing historic building.

    Among other new touches to the interior are a new rug sewn for the Diplomatic Reception room, the main entrance off the South Lawn, as the old one was worn out, per McLaurin, who added the border of the replacement shows the flowers of the 50 states, as designed by the first lady.

    McLaurin, meanwhile, added that with refreshed draperies in the Green Room, for instance, the material from the back was transferred to the front, thereby eliminating the costly necessity to replace the curtains altogether.

    The slightly refurbished and refreshed public rooms will open their doors to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife, Jenny and guests for a three-course meal on Friday.

    The first lady, who is known to keep a rather low profile standing beside her flamboyant husband, assumed the role of a caretaker after the couple move into the White House in early 2017, with the FLOTUS embarking on several renovation projects.

    "Our family is grateful to live in this true symbol of our nation’s history, but we are even more honoured to play a part in restoring and enhancing our country’s sacred landmark", FLOTUS said at a May reception.

    Mrs Trump's looks and conduct constantly hit media headlines: for instance last night, her "friendly" kiss with Justin Trudeau went viral after it was brought up by the Canadian prime minister’s mother.

    As a slim dress-clad Melania’s dramatic facial expression was captured on camera, the politician’s mother lauded the picture as "cute" implying that despite the readable passion on FLOTUS’ face, the gesture was intended as an amiable peck on the cheek.

    Related:

    White House Breaks Silence Amid Outrage Over 'Tower' Stitched on Melania Trump’s Coat on 9/11 Photo
    John Legend Mocks Trump in Viral Melania-Trudeau Gif After POTUS' Tirade at 'Filthy-Mouthed Wife' Chrissy Teigen
    Wave of Hate Against Melania Trump on Twitter as She Denounces Vaping Online
    Tags:
    state visit, design, interior, White House, Melania Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Alice Joyce to Kim Kardashian: Feminine Beauty Ideals Throughout the Years
    From Alice Joyce to Kim Kardashian: Feminine Beauty Ideals Throughout the Years
    Not Hot, Nor Spicey
    Neither Hot, Nor Spicey
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse