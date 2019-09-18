Car Crashes Into Lobby of Trump Plaza in New Rochelle – Video

A black Mercedes-Benz smashed into the lobby of Trump Plaza in New Rochelle Tuesday night, injuring two people and the driver, police said.

The incident occurred at around 8:50 am when an out-of-control black Mercedes-Benz slammed through the glass-door entrance of the 40-story luxury residential building on Huguenot Street and into the marble lobby.

A New Rochelle Police Department spokesman said the crash did not appear suspicious, but remains under investigation. The driver was injured and was being questioned by police, WBDJ reported.

A video clip posted to Twitter by CBS New York reporter Tony Aiello showed the vehicle sitting inside the main lobby and the entrance of the tower shattered and damaged.

Trump Plaza New Rochelle opened in 2007. 40 story luxury building developed by Cappelli Enterprises under licensing deal with Trump Organization. pic.twitter.com/hfgl1hfaU6 — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) September 18, 2019

“Workers at Trump Plaza New Rochelle say after car plowed into lobby, make [sic] driver got out and took a seat on a sofa. Said nothing,” Aiello tweeted.

