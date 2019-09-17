US Imposes New Venezuela Sanctions on 3 Individuals, 16 Entities - Treasury

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has targeted three individuals and 16 entities in new sanctions against Venezuela, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated three individuals and 16 entities for their connections to Alex Nain Saab Moran (Alex Saab) and his business partner, Alvaro Enrique Pulido Vargas (Alvaro Pulido)," the release said.

Last week, Venezuela's foreign minister in a speech to the UN Human Rights Council criticised US sanctions imposed on the government of Nicolas Maduro as economic terrorism.

In August, the US administration announced tough new measures against the Maduro government, ordering to freeze all Venezuelan government assets in the US and ban transactions with the authorities.