US Sues Snowden Over Non-Disclosure Violations in New Book - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has filed a lawsuit against Edward Snowden alleging that a new book he published was in violation of the non-disclosure agreements he signed with US intelligence agencies, the Department of Justice said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The United States today filed a lawsuit against Edward Snowden, a former employee of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and contractor for the National Security Agency (NSA), who published a book entitled Permanent Record in violation of the non-disclosure agreements he signed with both CIA and NSA," the release said.

Earlier this week, the National Security Agency's whistleblower gave an interview to MSNBC TV network to talk about his book and his revelations on the US government's spying programme.

In 2013, Snowden leaked classified data to the media and since then has been staying in Russia where he was granted a temporary residence permit in 2014.