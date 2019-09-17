VP Pence Says US Ready to Defend Its Interests and Regional Allies After Saudi Aramco Attack

Earlier, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and President Donald Trump accused Iran of being responsible for Saturday's attacks on two major Saudi oil facilities. Tehran has dismissed the accusations. The Houthis, a Yemeni militia group against which Riyadh and its allies have waged a four year war, claimed responsibility and promised more attacks.

The US was prepared to respond to the "Iranian" attack on Saudi Arabia's oil fields, US Vice President Mike Pence has announced.

"In the wake of this weekend's unprovoked attack on several oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, I promise you, we're ready," Pence said, speaking at a Heritage Foundation event in Washington, DC on Tuesday.

Praising on the Trump administration's recent success in securing $738 billion for the US military, Pence said that "To provide for the common defence is the first object of the federal government."

