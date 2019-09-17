Hurricane Humberto Gains Strength While Heading Toward Bermuda – US Weather Service

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Hurricane Humberto has strengthened into a Category 2 storm and is expected to further intensify as it approaches the island of Bermuda on Wednesday night, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

"Data from the Hurricane Hunters aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 100 mph (160 km/h) with higher gusts," the NHC said. "Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 36 hours, and Humberto is expected to become a major hurricane by tonight or Wednesday morning."

The latest forecast track has Humberto approaching Bermuda Wednesday night, the NHC said.

Bermuda, a popular tourist destination known for its pink sand beaches, is a self-governing UK territory that lies well north of the Caribbean, about 650 miles east from the North Carolina coast.

© AP Photo/ Fernando Llano A Bahamas coroners team carries a body out of The Mudd neighborhood in the Marsh Harbor area of Abaco Island in the Bahamas in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Dorian, the most powerful hurricane in the northwestern Bahamas' recorded history, has killed at least 44 people in Bahamas as of Sunday, Sept. 8, according to the government. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Earlier this week, the NHC warned that Humberto could become a hurricane. Media reports said that the Bahamas felt the impact of Humberto, with small airports temporarily shuttered, and some locals briefly seeking shelter. The tropical islands are still recovering from the aftermath of powerful Category 5 Hurricane Dorian that devastated local infrastructure, killing dozens of people and leaving some 70,000 homeless.