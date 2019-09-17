Register
14:35 GMT +317 September 2019
    National Security Adviser John Bolton attends a meeting with President Donald Trump as he meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, 26 August 2019.

    That Was Fast: Bolton Reportedly Set to Reveal White House Secrets in Book

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Following his shocking sudden departure from the White House, former National Security Adviser John Bolton has insisted that he will have his “say in due course”. During US President Donald Trump’s presidency, there have been several occasions when former staffers have published “tell-all” memoirs, seeking to hit “bestselling gold”.

    Less than a week since his acrimonious departure from the post of National Security Advisor, John Bolton has reportedly expressed interest in writing a book on his time in the Trump administration, and been in contact with literary agents, according to two people with knowledge of the situation, reports the Daily Beast.

    “He has a lot to dish,” one of the sources said, adding it was not known if Bolton had settled on an agency yet.

    It is also unclear if Bolton has signed an NDA, though it would seem likely, owing to the position he held and the requirements placed on other White House officials.

    On Monday afternoon, John Bolton replied: “No comment” when asked about his potential project, writes the publication.

    The announcement that National Security Advisor John Bolton was asked to resign over disagreements between him and US President Donald Trump has sent shockwaves across the political spectrum, with some predicting a looming shift in US foreign policy.

    On 10 September, the US president took to Twitter to announce that John Bolton had handed in his resignation.

    ​According to Donald Trump, he told his aide that his “services are no longer needed”, admitting that he had disagreed strongly with many of Bolton's suggestions. In turn, Bolton stated that he had himself offered to resign.

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo commented on the decision, saying that “The president is entitled to the staff he wants.”

    However, he deflected when he was asked whether Bolton’s departure was prompted by disagreements between him and the president over the planned Taliban peace talks.

    National Security Advisor John Bolton listens as US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on June 9, 2018, during the G7 Summit
    © AFP 2019 / Saul Loeb
    National Security Advisor John Bolton listens as US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on June 9, 2018, during the G7 Summit

    The announcement came in the wake of US media reports shedding light on the purported disagreements between Trump and Bolton over the since-cancelled planned meeting of US officials with the Afghan government and the Taliban movement.

    Multiple media reports have suggested that on more than one occasion, Trump had expressed discontent at Bolton's alleged attempts to draw the US into a war with other countries, namely Iran, Syria, and Venezuela. There has been no official confirmation of such reports, however.

    Trump said he would name a person to replace Bolton next week, while the White House announced that Charles Martin Kupperman would serve as interim national security advisor.

     

     

    Taliban, Taliban, book, Donald Trump, John Bolton
