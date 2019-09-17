Trump Announces Presidential Delegation for UN General Assembly Session - Pool Report

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump has announced the official US delegation for the upcoming opening of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, according to a pool report from the White House press corps.

"Members of the Presidential Delegation: The Honorable Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington; The Honorable Barbara Lee of California," the report said on Monday.

Both McMorris Rodgers and Lee are members of the US House of Representatives.

Other members of the delegation are government affairs lawyer John Giordano and Dorothy Gray from the US state of Virginia, the report said.

The 74th session of the UN General Assembly, which will open on September 17, is an annual event where presidents, prime ministers and ministers typically address all 193 members of the United Nations.