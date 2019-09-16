Register
22:32 GMT +316 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    MAGA written on the walls of Edawn Coughman's Lawrenceville Create & Bake Pizza and Coughman’s Creamery. Racial slurs were also written on the wall but are blurred out.

    Police Say Ex-NFL Player Staged Hate Crime, Vandalized Own Businesses

    © YouTube/11 Alive
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe

    A former NFL player is being accused of insurance fraud and vandalism after evidence revealed he may have staged the racially-motivated break-in and burglary of his own Georgia businesses.

    As if the pitfalls of US actor Jussie Smollett’s staged hate crime were not enough of an example, 31-year-old Edawn Coughman of Buford, Georgia, is alleged to be the latest individual to make fraudulent claims and diminish the credibility of future reports of race-based violence for personal gain.

    Gwinnett County Police officers arrested Coughman, who owns multiple Create & Bake Pizza franchises and the Coughman’s Creamery in the area, on September 11 following a burglary-in-progress call from a witness around 9:30 p.m.

    Officers immediately became suspicious when they arrived at the joint Create & Bake Pizza and Coughman’s Creamery location in Lawrenceville and found the ex-NFL player, who was wearing a hoodie and gloves, was also operating a black Chevy Silverado without license plates.

    Nevertheless, Coughman quickly identified himself as the owner of the businesses and claimed he was there to retrieve a few items from the stores because there had been a break-in earlier that day, including several flat screen televisions with their mounting screws still attached, which police said they saw in Coughman’s vehicle.

    Upon entry to the business, cops found swastikas and the words “MAGA,” “Monkey” and “N****r” spray-painted on the shops’ booths and walls. Police reported that the “racially motivated comments and symbols” were still moist to the touch.

    Swastikas were scrawled on the walls of Edawn Coughman's Lawrenceville Create & Bake Pizza and Coughman’s Creamery
    © YouTube/11 Alive
    Swastikas were scrawled on the walls of Edawn Coughman's Lawrenceville Create & Bake Pizza and Coughman’s Creamery

    The police report details they also found booth cushions slashed, mirrors broken, electrical wires cut, and a damaged surveillance system.

    Due to the highly suspicious nature of the incident, the responding officers determined that crimes did not take place earlier in the day as Coughman claimed, but instead occurred shortly before they arrived on the scene.

    The 31-year-old was ultimately arrested and charged with insurance fraud, false report of a crime and concealing a license plate.

    The following day, a search warrant was issued on his vehicle, which was impounded to Gwinnett County Police Headquarters, and investigators discovered a crow bar and multiple cans of black spray paint.

    “It’s possible he was trying to stage this as a hate crime,” Cpl. Michele Pihera told the Gwinnett Daily Post (GDP). “We don’t know if he was trying to get attention for this. What we do know is, if that witness had not called us and if those officers had not responded as quickly as they did, we would probably be sitting here talking about a completely different crime in which Mr. Coughman would be trying to say he’s a victim.”

    While police were not notified of the break-in that Coughman claimed occurred earlier in the day, he did report the incident to his insurance company.

    “The crime is the fact that he reported to us he was a victim of a burglary,” Pihera explained to the GDP. “We’re also looking into the fact that his insurance company could also be a victim, depending on if a claim was in process. ... There’s also a possibility the owner of the building could also be a victim.”

    Coughman made bond and was released from jail on Thursday and is awaiting trial, along with the possibility of additional charges.

    “Coughman is presumed innocent like anyone else who is accused of a crime," attorney Jackie Patterson said, according to Complex. "[D]on't prejudge him without knowing all the facts”

    “This diminishes those cases in which we have true victims of hate crimes,” Pihera said. “We wanted to make sure we got in front of this to explain to the community that this was not a hate crime, we believe that Mr. Coughman was responsible for the vandalism inside the business.”

    Related:

    Trump’s Attacks Prove Need to Celebrate Baltimore’s Recovery Achievements
    US Using Immigrant Detention ‘As Attrition or Defense Mechanism,’ No Longer ‘Last Resort’
    ‘Inherently Racist’: Stop-And-Frisk Data Vindicates Activists’ Claims About DC Police Practice
    ‘I Was Shocked’: Starbucks Employee Writes ‘ISIS’ on Muslim Man’s Order
    US ‘Immigration Restrictionism’ Endangers Societies on Both Sides of Mexico Border
    Tags:
    break-in, hate crimes, police, fraud, insurance, vandalism, Georgia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Girls wearing ballroom dresses at Southern Cultures in the Adler district of Sochi.
    Tenderness and Courage: Russian Cities With Most Beautiful Girls
    Blame It On The Bulb
    Blame It On The Bulb
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse