About 50,000 General Motors' Employees Go on Strike Over Pay, Working Conditions - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Approximately 50,000 members of the United Automobile Workers union on Monday went on strike against General Motors to secure fair wages and job security, The New York Times reported.

The trade union and the company's leadership have previously failed to reach an agreement on wages, according to the outlet.

The union in its first major stoppage at the company since 2007 also demands to reopen of idled plants, adding jobs at other factories, and closure or narrowing of the difference between pay rates for new hires and veteran workers, the newspaper added.

via @PerilofAfrica GM autoworkers strike in dispute over conditions: Some 49,000 employees in the US walked out after contract talks on pay and benefits with General Motors came to a grinding halt. It marks the first national strike since 2007 for the… https://t.co/jfz8VrveHV pic.twitter.com/t7ZRmeFWqL — MarthaLeah Nangalama (@mlnangalama) 16 сентября 2019 г.

​General Motors, meanwhile, insists that the workers should pay a bigger share of their health care insurance and increase work productivity and flexibility.