Purdue Pharma Files for Bankruptcy Protection Amid Lawsuits Over Opioid Crisis - Reports

US pharmaceutical giant Purdue Pharma - which produced notorious opioid painkiller, known as OxyContin, - has reportedly filed for bankruptcy days after reaching a settlement deal with many of the state and local authorities suing the company over the toll of opioid.

The bankruptcy filing in White Plains, New York means that Purdue Pharma will likely be removed from the first federal opioid trial, scheduled to start in Cleveland on 21 October, AP said.

Earlier, the pharmaceutical giant has reportedly offered authorities a proposal worth at least $10 billion to settle more than 2,000 lawsuits related to the opioid crisis.

Purdue Pharma has been hit with thousands of lawsuits for its role in the opioid addiction crisis that has led to record level overdoes throughout the United States dating back to the late 1990s.

According to the US National Health Institute, Purdue Pharma falsely claimed in advertisements and in statements to federal regulators that the company’s main product OxyContin was not addictive.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW