Trump Slams 'Fake News' Reports Alleging 'No Conditions' US-Iran Meeting

US President Donald Trump said earlier that he does not rule out the possibility of meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

On Sunday, Trump slammed 'Fake news', blaming media reports which alleged his possible meeting with Iranian leaders without any preconditions.

The Fake News is saying that I am willing to meet with Iran, “No Conditions.” That is an incorrect statement (as usual!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019

The US president's latest comment contradicts earlier statements that were made regarding Iran by the senior officials from Trump Administration.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Thursday that "...There is no plan for the president to meet with him [Iranian President Hassan Rouhani], although the president has said that he is prepared to meet with no conditions”.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has also said that Trump and Rouhani could potentially meet later in September. "He is prepared to meet with no preconditions", Pompeo stressed.

The head of the media office of the Iranian Mission to the UN, Alireza Miryousefi, said Friday that the meeting between Trump and Rouhani was not expected during the UN gatherings in New York.

Tehran and Washington have been at odds for more than a year since US unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) accord, also known as Iran nuclear deal, and reimposing tough sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

The US-Iran relations hit a new low this summer when several oil tankers were mysteriously attacked in the Persian Gulf. The United States has immediately accused Iran of alleged sabotage. Tehran has denied any wrongdoing.

Notably, Trump's new narrative come on the heels of the recent drone attacks against the two largest oil fields in the world. In the early hours of Saturday, two Saudi Aramco plants, in Abqaiq and Khurais, were attacked, leading to fires and production suspension of 5.7 million barrels of crude oil per day - which is about half of Saudi Arabia’s total daily production - prompting WTI (West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent oil prices immediately soar.

