At Least 1 Killed as Multiple People Shot in Toronto Suburb of Mississauga

At least one person was killed, multiple people were injured, according to Peel Regional Police department.

There has been no information on a shooting suspect released. Officers were called to Morning Star Drive and Darcel Avenue just before 6:30 p.m, local time.

One victim pronounced deceased on scene, Homicide Bureau was notified

According to the 680 NEWS media outlet, citing eyewitnesses, at least 20 gunshots were fired. A total number of victims remains unknown, according to Peel Regional Police. Police say they have dispatched several units on the scene, including tactical teams.

According to police, two teenagers with serious injuries and a man with minor injury were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, and one woman in life-threatening condition to a trauma centre.

