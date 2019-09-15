Register
01:37 GMT +315 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    DNA

    GOP Senators Introduce Bill Requiring DNA Testing of Illegal Migrants to Stop Child Trafficking

    CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    0 16
    Subscribe

    The bill comes as a companion to a similar one introduced in the House last month. Both bills make it a criminal offence to claim family ties to unrelated minors and criminalizes the practice of using repeated attempts to bring the same child across the border.

    US Senate Republicans introduced a bill this week which requires a mandatory DNA check of migrants with accompanying minors claiming to be families.

    The Child Trafficking Now Act bill, introduced by Senators Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa., aims to curb the trafficking of children which migrants use to circumvent US immigration restrictions.

    According to a 1997 Flores court settlement, unaccompanied minors caught by customs and immigration agents can be detained for no longer than 20 days. In 2016, a court ruling extended this agreement to children accompanied by adults. This led to migrants attempting to bring minors who often are not their own children, claiming them as family.

    The ubiquity of these cases raised growing concerns that the extended Flores agreement contributes to child trafficking and facilitates a ‘catch-and-release’ practice at the border. The immigration loophole reportedly gave birth to the practice of ‘child recycling,’ in which the same minor is repeatedly brought to the border by different unrelated migrants, according to Fox News.

    “These children are being used as a ‘passport’ to get across our border, and this needs to stop,” said Ernst in a joint statement published on the Blackburn website. "One way to address this problem is by having DNA testing in place so we can ensure that an unaccompanied minor is actually connected with the person claiming to be their family, and not being used as an innocent pawn to skirt our immigration laws.”

    The Blackburn-Ernst bill comes as a companion bill to another introduced by House Republican Lance Gooden last month, the Fox report says. Both bills set a maximum 10-year prison sentence for fraudulent claims of ties to a minor. 

    “It is horrifying that children are becoming victims of trafficking at our southern border,” Blackburn said in the joint statement. “By confirming a familial connection between an alien and an accompanying minor, we can determine whether the child was brought across the border by an adult with nefarious intentions. The current crisis at our border is multifaceted and requires a holistic approach. By tackling these problems piece by piece, we will get this situation under control.”

    This year, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents conducted limited DNA testing as part of a pilot program. Out of 84 cases investigated, 16 were proven fraudulent, according to Fox News.

    Speaking at a House hearing in July, acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan cited a particularly eyebrow-raising child trafficking case that was prevented by the mere threat of a DNA test.

    “We’ve had egregious cases, including a 51-year-old man who bought a 6-month-old child for $80 in Guatemala and admitted that when confronted with a DNA test by a Homeland Security Investigations agent conducting a pilot at one of our border stations,” McAleenan told lawmakers, asserting that more than 5,500 fraudulent asylum claims had reportedly been uncovered since March by his department.

    Related:

    US House Panel Subpoenas Acting DHS Chief Over Possible Immigration Violations - Document
    Next Labour Government to Overhaul UK Immigration Detention System - Shadow Home Secretary
    EU Commission President Von Der Leyen Slammed for 'Sinister' New Immigration Commissioner Title
    US ‘Immigration Restrictionism’ Endangers Societies on Both Sides of Mexico Border
    India Deports Canadian For Beating Immigration Officer At Delhi Airport
    Tags:
    Legislation, DNA testing, Illegal Immigration
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models dance in front of a car before the Tommy Hilfiger TommyNow Fall runway show at the Apollo Theater during New York Fashion Week in New York, U.S., September 8, 2019.
    A Breath of Spring in Autumn: Looks of New York Fashion Week
    Blame It On The Bulb
    Blame It On The Bulb
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse