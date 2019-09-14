US President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Saturday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman after drone attacks caused massive fires at two Saudi Aramco's oil facilities earlier in the day, media reported.

Trump affirmed the US stance with Riyadh and support for the kingdom’s stability, stressing the negative impact of the attacks on the US and global economy, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in turn, told Trump during a phone call that "The kingdom is willing and able to confront and deal with this terrorist aggression", according to SPA.

The fires, in particular, hit the Abqaiq oil refinery, Eastern Province and an oil-processing facility near Khurais oil field, located about 100 miles east of Riyadh, according to SPA.

The Yemeni Houthi movement has claimed the responsibility for the attacks.

According to the Houthi armed forces spokesman's statement, broadcast by Almasirah TV channel, the movement attacked the Abqaiq and Khurais oil refineries with 10 drones, making it its biggest operation within the Saudi territory.

He reportedly added that such attacks will continue until Saudi Arabia stops conducting military operations in Yemen.

Earlier, the Houthi armed forces carried out a drone attack on Shaybah oil field and refinery in Saudi Arabia, prompting a counter-attack by the Saudis on the movement's targets in northern Yemen.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now. A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

