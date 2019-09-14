Register
    Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about foreign policy at The Graduate Center at CUNY, Thursday July 11, 2019, in New York

    Joe Biden Triggers Twitterstorm as He Proposes to Wrestle Journo Questioning His Health

    © AP Photo / Bebeto Matthews
    by Svetlana Ekimenko
    0 02
    As the third primary debate hit national TV on 12 September, several rival - and younger - nominees attempted to play the age card against Joe Biden, 76, suggesting the frontrunner was confused about his own health care proposals.

    Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, 76, has made an attempt to brush off concerns about his age and fitness for leadership, writes the Independent.

    Asked by a reporter if he would open his medical records to lay to rest concerns about whether he was physically up to America’s top leadership post, he replied:

    “What the hell “concerns”, man? You wanna wrestle?””

    The affronted Biden added:

    “There's no reason for me not to release my medical records.”

    The exchange came in the wake of the third primary debate on national TV on 12 September when rival nominee Julian Castro, 44, seemed to suggest Joe Biden – who would be 78 by the time he may take office – was mixed up about his own health insurance proposals.

    "Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago?" Castro asked repeatedly.

    Another younger contender, Cory Booker, 50, went on record after the debate to say there were "a lot of people who are concerned about Joe Biden's ability to carry the ball all the way across the end line without fumbling."

    Twitter users weighed in with their opinions on the exchange, as some were serious about asking other contenders to make public their medical records.

    ​Others mocked the very notion of the suggested “wrestling match” and set off a meme contest.

    ​Democratic presidential Joe Biden hopeful hasn’t furthered his cause by committing a series of gaffes, anachronisms and blunders on the campaign trail.

    During Thursday’s debate, Biden appeared to suggest some black parents should have social workers visiting as a matter of routine.

    Earlier, he confused two US states while campaigning in Keene, New Hampshire. A video showed the former US Vice President extolling the “beauty” of Vermont after a journalist asks about his "impression" of the town, situated in southwestern New Hampshire, near the state's border with Vermont.

    Biden also told an audience of Asian and Hispanic voters that “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids," and misstated the decade in which Martin Luther King and the Kennedy brothers were killed.

    Nonetheless, Joe Biden remains a steady frontrunner to take on Donald Trump in 2020, holding a strong lead nationally over the Democratic primary field in most polls.

     

