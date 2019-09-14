Tropical Depression Near Bahamas Strengthens Into Tropical Storm Humberto - NHC

On Thursday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) noted that a group of thunderstorms labeled a “tropical disturbance” poses a danger of becoming a more serious and powerful storm in the coming days.

The NHC has advised that a tropical depression near the Bahamas has strengthened into Tropical Storm Humberto.

Tropical Storm #Humberto Advisory 6: Depression Strengthens to Tropical Storm Humberto. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 14, 2019

​Humberto is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the Bahamas and parts of eastern Florida, according to the NHC's advisory issued Thursday.

Here are the 5pm EDT Key Messages on Potential Tropical Cyclone #Nine. Uncertainty in the forecast is higher than usual, however tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rainfall are expected in portions of the northwest Bahamas on Friday and Saturday. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/7RZeWLKL9h — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 12, 2019

​Last week, Hurricane Dorian reached a Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 185 miles per hour (295 kilometers per hour) before making landfall in the Bahamas and hovering in the area between September 1 and September 3.

Dorian particularly devastated the Grand Bahama and Abaco, where estimated 70,000 people are left homeless in the hurricane’s aftermath.

The official death toll from the hurricane reached 50 on Tuesday, but officials have said they fear the number may further increase given that thousands of people are missing.