Register
23:00 GMT +313 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Actress Felicity Huffman arrives at the federal courthouse with her husband William H. Macy, before being sentenced in connection with a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S

    US Actress Felicity Huffman Sentenced to 14 Days in Prison for College Bribery Case

    © REUTERS / Katherine Taylor
    US
    Get short URL
    217
    Subscribe

    Oscar-nominated actress and former "Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman has been sentenced to 14 days behind bars for her personal role in the largest known college admissions scandal in US history.

    On Friday, a federal judge in Boston ordered Huffman serve two weeks in prison, perform 250 hours of community service and pay a $30,000 fine. 

    “I take full responsibility for my actions ... I am prepared to accept whatever sentence you deem fit," Huffman said prior to her sentencing. 

    Back in May, the 56-year-old actress pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and admitted to paying a fraudulent non-profit charity $15,000 to have her daughter's SAT exam scores altered to boost her chances of getting accepted into some of the country's top colleges and universities.

    According to prosecutors, William "Rick" Singer, billed as the "CEO and Master Coach of the world's largest private Life Coaching and College Counseling Company, The Key" on his company website, accepted the cash from Huffman and other public figures, such as fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli and his wife "Fuller House" star Lori Loughlin, who has raised eyebrows for her "not guilty" plea in the case. 

    Singer confessed to federal prosecutors back in March that he had accepted some $25 million in funds from elite, wealthy families. 

    "All of these things, and many more things, I did," Singer admitted in court. "I created a side door that would guarantee families would get in."

    Around 40 families have been tied up in the case. 

    William H. Macy, Huffman's husband, is believed to have had no knowledge of his wife's doings and wrote a letter to Boston Judge Indira Talwani that pleaded for leniency, as “Felicity has borne the brunt of this." 

    Huffman also penned her own letter to the judge and asserted that she got involved with Singer because both of her daughters have learning disabilities. She also appeared to suggest that one daughter was at a disadvantage because she went to a "very underfunded" public high school. 

    “I find Motherhood bewildering. From the moment, my children were born I worried that they got me as a Mother. I so desperately wanted to do it right and was so deathly afraid of doing it wrong," the actress claimed in her note. 

    ​Loughlin's next scheduled court date is October 2. 

    Related:

    Israeli PM Netanyahu's Wife Fined $15,000 for Misuse of State Funds
    AT&T Employees Bribed Up to $1 Million to Unlock Over 2 Million Phones From Inside
    Netizens Take Swipes at Priyanka Chopra for Getting Nick Jonas' Age 'Wrong'
    Top-5 Celebrity Legal Scandals as Felicity Huffman Pleads Guilty in College Scam
    US Navy College Head Probed Over Daytime Boozing, Inappropriate Emails
    Tags:
    sentencing, prison, Fraud, bribery, university, college, Felicity Huffman
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 6 - 13 September
    This Week in Pictures: 6 - 13 September
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse