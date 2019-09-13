Florida Man Vows to Down US Coast Guard Aircraft Via Radio, Sends Death-Threatening Messages

The threatening calls, dated 13 August, came over a marine radio from an unknown location off the coast of Florida. The Coast Guard is enlisting the public to help identify the man issuing the disturbing messages.

An unidentified man has pestered the US Coast Guard with radio messages threatening to attack their aircraft and vessels.

“The next time I see one of your planes in the air, I will shoot that plane down and kill the pilot and the passengers”, the man was heard saying. “You are playing with the Russian government, I suggest you back the f*** off. Because if you don’t back the f*** off you’re going to lose a lot of coast guardsmen, do you understand me?”

The Coast Guard also received messages from what appears to be the same man threatening to bomb aircraft if they launch planes or helicopters from “aircraft carriers”.

The mysterious caller also demanded the closure of all US airports and threatened to sink American ships.

The Coast Guard is urging the public to share any information they possess about the caller, whose identity remains unknown.

False distress calls are deemed a federal offence and can be punished by up to 10 years in prison and $250,000 in fines.