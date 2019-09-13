US Treasury Department Targets Three Groups in New North Korea-Related Sanctions

North Korea’s government announced on 8 September that it was ready to resume talks with the United States in the second half of September. DPRK leader Kim Jong-un has been calling for more flexibility on the part of Washington, particularly with regard to sanctions, amid stalled talks between Pyongyang and the United States.

The US Treasury Department has issued new North Korea-related sanctions targeting three groups, the Treasury said on its website.

The sanctions are imposed on hacking groups known as Lazarus Group, Bluenoroff, and Andariel.

The Treasury said in a press release that "North Korean state-sponsored malicious cyber groups [were] responsible for North Korea’s malicious cyber activity on critical infrastructure", adding that they are "controlled entities of the Government of North Korea".

Earlier in September, North Korea fired two projectiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan, just a day after the country’s government expressed readiness to continue talks with the United States in the second half of the month.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula significantly improved last year after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's talks with Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump.

In June 2018, Kim and Trump reached an agreement designating that North Korea would make efforts towards a complete denuclearisation of the peninsula in exchange for a freeze on US-South Korean military drills and the potential removal of American sanctions.

However, the negotiating process stalled this year, with the tensions escalating over Pyongyang's continued missile tests.

