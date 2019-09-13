US House Judiciary Panel Requests Company Records of Four Tech Giants As Part of Antitrust Probe

Earlier this week, 48 US states, along with Washington, DC and Puerto Rico, launched an antitrust investigation of Google for dominating the internet as a monopoly.

US House Judiciary Panel has requested additional company records from four tech titans as part of lawmakers’ antitrust probe into the firms. The data requested by the panel include internal emails and other data of companies such as Amazon, Apple, and Facebook, as well as Google's parent firm Alphabet.

The panel is expecting the firms to provide the requested data by 14 October.

On Monday, the United States launched a sweeping antitrust probe against Google to determine whether the company had "imbedded itself in every level of the online market ad sales to monopolise this industry".

Days earlier, New York’s attorney general announced an antitrust investigation into Facebook.

