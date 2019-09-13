3 Killed, 2 Wounded During Shooting in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Media outlets reported multiple gunshots across the city earlier in the day, but it is unclear if the incidents are connected.

According to police, several separate shootings occurred at 1028 Lura Place Southwest and at 1919 Ladera Northwest. Officers have sealed off the sites of the incidents.

"The scene is still active so information is limited at this time but we do have three individuals that have succumbed to their injuries on scene", Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Daren DeAguero said. "Two other individuals have been transported to UNMH and one is listed in critical condition".

He added that two individuals were involved, and that police made contact with one of them at a Walmart near Coors and I-40.