Register
08:33 GMT +313 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. military advisers from the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade work with Afghan soldiers at an artillery position on an Afghan National Army base in Maidan Wardak province

    US Democratic Party Presidential Hopefuls Call for Withdrawing Troops from Afghanistan

    © REUTERS / James Mackenzie
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US Democratic Party's presidential candidates said that the United States should withdraw its troops from Afghanistan.

    On late Thursday, the ABC News and Univision media outlets hosted debates for 10 highest-polling Democratic hopefuls.

    “We need to bring our troops home … Then we need to make a big shift. We cannot ask our military to keep solving problems that cannot be solved militarily", Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said, as quoted by ABC News.

    She pointed out that the ongoing US military presence in Afghanistan was not promoting the security of the United States, the central Asian nation itself and the whole world.

    Afghanistan and NATO soldiers hold their flags before the start of the change of command ceremony at Resolute Support headquarters, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018
    © AP Photo / Massoud Hossaini
    Afghanistan and NATO soldiers hold their flags before the start of the change of command ceremony at Resolute Support headquarters, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018

    Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders stressed that he was the only hopeful, who voted against the operations in Afghanistan and Iraq, adding that Washington should not spend $750 million on the Armed Forces without clear understanding, who is the enemy of the United States.

    Former Vice President Joe Biden also promised to return the troops back home from Afghanistan, noting that he had not supported the increase in the contingent.

    "If there's one thing we've learned about Afghanistan, from Afghanistan, it's that the best way not to be caught up in endless war is to avoid starting one in the first place. And so when I am president, an authorisation for the use of military force will have a built-in three-year sunset", another hopeful, Mayor of Indiana's South Bend Pete Buttigieg, said.

    The United States and its allies launched a military operation in Afghanistan in 2001 after the 9/11 attacks, organised by al-Qaeda terrorist group*, which was backed by the then Taliban-led government of Afghanistan.

    Democratic Candidates Debate in Miami
    Mike Segar
    Democratic Candidates Debate in Miami

    The Taliban and the United States had been trying to reach a peace deal to include the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan and assurances from the Taliban that the country will not be used as a safe harbour for terrorists.

    However, on Monday, US President Donald Trump said that the talks with the movement were "dead".

    *Al-Qaeda is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia

    Related:

    US House Committee Subpoenas Trump's Afghanistan Envoy
    Failure of Peace Talks Will Amount to US Admission That Afghan War Gained Virtually Nothing - Prof
    Violence in Afghanistan is Not One-Sided, US and Afghan Forces Kill Afghans on a Daily Basis - Journo
    Tags:
    US troop withdrawal, Taliban, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, US Democratic Party, Afghanistan, Afghan War, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse