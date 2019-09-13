Trump Says Willing to Consider Interim Trade Deal With China

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said the United States would consider reaching a partial trade deal with China, although he would prefer to conclude a broad agreement addressing Washington’s concerns over commercial ties with Beijing.

"I see a lot of analysts are saying an interim deal, meaning we’ll do pieces of it," Trump told reporters on Thursday evening.

"It’s something we would consider, I guess, but we’re doing very well."

However, Trump said he would rather get the whole China trade deal done.

Trump spoke to reporters before departing Washington to attend a Republican lawmakers’ conference in Baltimore, Maryland.

Trump also said the United States will delay for two weeks imposing an additional 5 percent tariff on $250 billion worth of annual Chinese imports that are already carrying 25 percent US tariffs as a goodwill gesture to Beijing.

In an earlier statement, Trump said the delay was being undertaken at the request of the Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and due to the fact that China will be celebrating its 70th anniversary.

The Chinese government's customs tariff commission published earlier two lists containing 16 US goods that will be exempted from additional import duties for the period from 17 September, 2019 to 16 September, 2020.