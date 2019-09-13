Register
03:59 GMT +313 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Ex-porn star Mia Khalifa is rooting for the Washington Capitals

    Former Porn Star Mia Khalifa Worries About Washington Capitals Preseason Roster Uncertainty

    © Photo: Instagram / miakhalifa
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe

    Mia Khalifa, one of the biggest and sexiest fans of 2018's Stanley Cup winners, recently took to social media, expressing her sincere anxiety about the possibly expiring contracts of two of the franchise's cornerstones.

    Centre Nicklas Backstrom and goaltender Braden Holtby reportedly need to make a decision on the extension of their contracts before 2 October, when the Washington Capitals will play against the defending champions of the National Hockey League (NHL), the St. Louis Blues, in the season opener.

    Khalifa, a former adult film actress-turned-sports presenter and a big fan of the Washington Capitals, shared her emotions about the players on Instagram.

    Mia Khalifa's post on the Washington Capitals from Instagram
    © Photo: Instagram / miakhalifa
    Mia Khalifa's post about the Washington Capitals from Instagram

    In her stories section, Khalifa commented on this picture that she does not "know what the capitals are without Holtby and Backstrom", adding that "they are our bleeding red heart, I truly worry about whether I would enjoy watching us as much as I do now if we weren't able to resign these indispensable men".

    According to the US-based media reports, the Washington Capitals and NHL officials are currently occupied with collective bargaining negotiations on the uncertain status of another centre, Evgeny Kuznetsov, who tested positive for cocaine at the last world championships. 

    Kuznetsov has already been suspended from international play for four years and could face further discipline from the NHL, Fox Sports said, citing league officials.

    The situation with Kuznetsov reportedly makes it complicated for the club a move to get under the new season's $81.5 million salary cap before training camp ends, thus complicating further possible contract extensions for veteran stars Holtby and Backstrom.

    According to Fox Sports, Holtby said he watched fellow goalie Sergei Bobrovsky’s situation with the Columbus Blue Jackets last season in the final year of his contract. Bobrovsky signed a $70 million, seven-year deal with the Florida Panthers in July. Holtby reportedly wants the same deal for himself, but he is hard-pressed to fit under current Washington Capital’s salary cap.

    Mia Khalifa's post about the Washington Capitals from Instagram
    © Photo: Instagram / miakhalifa
    Mia Khalifa's post about the Washington Capitals from Instagram

    Mia Khalifa said that "Bobrovsky has set a standard with his 9+ mil a year deal, Holts [Holtby] knows his value on the open market now, he is worth that..."

    The most touching moment, however, for Khalifa is the possibility of a parting of the ways of the famous Capitals star duo of Swede Backstrom and Russian forward Alex Ovechkin.

    "I care more about this relationship than my own ... Ovi and Backy forever ... Re-sign Backstrom or I will set cap one arena on fire", Khalifa said on Instagram.

    Mia Khalifa's post about the Washington Capitals from Instagram
    © Photo: Instagram / miakhalifa
    Mia Khalifa's post about the Washington Capitals from Instagram

    The sexiest Washington Capitals fan also posted a short video clip in which she bursts into tears while watching the latest news from the NHL.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on

     

    Related:

    Mia Khalifa Says She Was too ‘Scared’ to Refuse to Wear a Hijab During Porn Scene
    Mia Khalifa: Adult Actress From ‘Hijab’ Scene Speaks Out on Why She Thought ‘It Was Okay to Do Porn’
    Video: Wiz Khalifa Cancels Concert Due To MMA Training Injury
    Former ‘Hijab’ Porn Star Mia Khalifa in West Ham Shirt Ignites Instagram With ‘Clingy’ Video
    ‘Leave Me the F**k Alone’, Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa Tells 17 Million Fans in ‘Thank You’ Post
    Tags:
    hockey, salary, porn, roster, NHL, Washington Capitals, Mia Khalifa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse