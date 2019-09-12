Trump Claims Bolton Was 'Holding Him Back' on Cuba, Venezuela

POTUS previously listed the problems that he had with Bolton as national security adviser, including that he was "way out of line" on the issue of Venezuela.

US President Donald Trump has once again commented on the departure of ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton and the subsequent possible changes to US policies. He said that Washington's stance on Cuba and Venezuela will not necessarily become softer with the former aide out of office.

In fact, my views on Venezuela, and especially Cuba, were far stronger than those of John Bolton. He was holding me back! https://t.co/FUGc02xiac — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2019

This is the second time that Trump has commented on Bolton's departure. POTUS said on 11 September that Bolton was "way out of line" on Venezuela and that he had "disagreed" with his adviser's "attitudes" on the topic, without elaborating. Previous media reports, based on the contributions of anonymous sources, suggested that Trump was angered by Bolton's attempts to drag the US into a war with the Latin American state.

Trump also revealed on 11 September that he and Bolton had different views on North Korea, another foreign policy issue important for the US president, and that the former adviser had difficulties in getting along with important people in his administration.

John Bolton was a staunch opponent of Venezuela's elected President Nicolas Maduro and actively called on the Venezuelan people to forcefully oust him and support opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido. The former national security adviser also actively supported US-imposed economic sanctions against the country.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW