Trump Slams Fed for Failing to Act as Quickly as ECB After It Drops Interest Rates

The European Central Bank announced a reduction in interest rates earlier in the day down to minus 0.5%, apparently restarting a quantitative easing programme and sending the euro to a 2-year low on the news.

US President Donald Trump has renewed his criticism of the US Federal Reserve since hearing the news about the interest rate reduction in the Eurozone earlier on Thursday. He argued that unlike the European Central Bank (ECB), the Fed fails to act quickly enough to raise the competitiveness of the American economy in the world.

European Central Bank, acting quickly, Cuts Rates 10 Basis Points. They are trying, and succeeding, in depreciating the Euro against the VERY strong Dollar, hurting U.S. exports.... And the Fed sits, and sits, and sits. They get paid to borrow money, while we are paying interest! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2019

Trump noted that the EU depreciating its currency makes it hard for US exporters to compete with their European colleagues due to a "very strong dollar".

His statements come in line with a barrage of criticism that Trump earlier unleashed after the Federal Reserve last lowered interest rates. POTUS argued that the interest rate cuts should be more aggressive, citing the American currency being too strong. In his criticism he even called the Federal Reserve a bigger "problem" for the US economy than China, which Washington accuses of abusing trade practices.

If the Fed would cut, we would have one of the biggest Stock Market increases in a long time. Badly run and weak companies are smartly blaming these small Tariffs instead of themselves for bad management...and who can really blame them for doing that? Excuses! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2019

The Federal Reserve lowered interest rates to 2-2.25 percent in late July, expressing concern over a decline in global economic growth, a slowdown in business investments and stagnating inflation rates.

The ECB announced the reduction of interest rates to minus 0.5% on 12 September, citing the need to reach the goal of just under 2% inflation. The regulatory body warned that there will be no increase in rates until this goal is achieved.

The latest reduction of rates by the ECB is expected to give a boost to banks' lending excess cash instead of accumulating it. The European currency plunged to a 2-year low on the news of the ECB's decision, while European stock markets showed around 0.8% growth.