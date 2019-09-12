US Pastor Kills Himself Day After Promoting World Suicide Prevention Day

A 30-year-old Californian pastor and long suicide-prevention advocate, Jarrid Wilson, who worked at the Harvest Christian Fellowship Church is believed to have ended his own life on World Suicide Prevention Day.

Juli Wilson posted several photos of her husband looking happy during a family fishing trip while announcing the news that her “loving giving, kind-hearted, encouraging, handsome, hilarious, give the shirt off his back husband went to be with Jesus late last night”. She hinted that Jarrid took his own life by saying that “suicide and depression” were feeding her husband “the worst lies” and that in the end “suicide doesn’t get the last word”.

“Suicide doesn’t get the last word. I won’t let it. You always said, “Hope Gets the last word. Jesus gets the last word,” wrote Wilson on her Instagram.

Jarrid Wilson, a 30-year-old father of two and an author of several books such as “Jesus Swagger” and “Love is Oxygen”, was a co-founder of a non-profit organization called Anthem of Hope dedicated to helping people fighting mental health issues such as depression, anxiety and suicidal tendencies.

A day before committing suicide Wilson resorted to his Twitter account to share a post concerning annual World Suicide Prevention Day and to write “loving Jesus doesn’t always cure suicidal thoughts”, advertising his community helpline.

Tomorrow is #WorldSuicidePreventionDay, and @anthemofhope wants you to know that #YourLifeMatters!



800,000 people love their life to suicide each year, and we want to do something about it.



The Movement: https://t.co/009o18QNbq



Donate: https://t.co/8URnpZighz — Jarrid Wilson (@JarridWilson) September 9, 2019

Loving Jesus doesn’t always cure suicidal thoughts.



Loving Jesus doesn’t always cure depression.



Loving Jesus doesn’t always cure PTSD.



Loving Jesus doesn’t always cure anxiety.



But that doesn’t mean Jesus doesn’t offer us companionship and comfort.



He ALWAYS does that. — Jarrid Wilson (@JarridWilson) September 9, 2019

“Lonely? Depressed? Need someone to talk to? Check out the FREE Anthem of Hope 24/7 chat feature. You don’t have to do this alone!” Shared Wilson on Twitter shortly before taking his own life.