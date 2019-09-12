Omar Shares Her ‘Complete Horror’ of 9/11 Experience After Being Under Fire for Earlier Comments

Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar shared a video of her "life-changing, life-altering" experience in connection with the 9/11 tragedy. Omar's post was published on the same day when a relative - whose mother died on 11 September 2001- publicly called Omar out, recalling out-of-context remarks about the attacks as: "some people did something".

In a short video clip, Omar described how she was sent home from college after the incident and watched the scenes unfold, feeling "like the world was ending". The Minnesota Democrat also described the 9/11 tragedy as 'life-changing, life-altering for all of us' and added it was the 'most horrific terrorist attacks we have lived through'.

On September 11th we experienced one of the most horrific terrorist attacks that we have ever lived through as a nation.



Today, we remember the victims, the first responders and their loved ones. #Neverforget pic.twitter.com/S6upySdILN — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) September 11, 2019

Nicholas Haros Jr - the son of a 9/11 a victim - appeared on Wednesday at the commemoration of the tragedy in New York wearing a t-shirt with the words: "Some people did something?"

Earlier this year, Omar, in a speech, used the phrase as part of a larger context to describe how Muslims in America have been treated in recent years. She has denied that the phrase referred to the 9/11 events, claiming instead that she was referring to the Christchurch mosque massacre in New Zealand, in which a white supremacist shooter killed 50 people and left another 50 injured in March 2019, The Daily Mail said.

In September 2001, terrorists from al-Qaeda seized four passenger planes, crashing two of them into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York and another into the Pentagon.

The fourth jet came down in a field in Pennsylvania after being initially directed toward Washington. Some 3,000 people from 90 countries lost their lives in the terrorist attacks, while another estimated 3000 have succumbed since that time to diseases caused by working in the aftermath.

*al-Qaeda is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.