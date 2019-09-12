Tribute in Lights Illuminates NY Night Sky to Honour Victims of 11 September Attack - Video

New York City commemorates the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on New York, the Pentagon and Pennsylvania, in which nearly 3,000 people perished.

The Tribute in Light, an art installation consisting of 88 searchlights located six blocks south of the World Trade Centre on top of the Battery Parking Garage in New York City brings light to the skies, creating two vertical columns of light that represent the Twin Towers in remembrance of the 11 September attacks.

On 11 September 2001, terrorists seized four passenger planes, crashing two into the World Trade Centre in New York and another into the Pentagon. The fourth jet came down in a field in Pennsylvania after being initially directed toward Washington. Some 3,000 people from 90 countries lost their lives in the terrorist attacks.

