Three Bolton Aides Resign After Trump Appointee’s Departure – Report

The aides have reportedly worked with John Bolton for years and will leave alongside their ousted boss, according to US media reports.

Three aides of the former National Security Adviser, John Bolton, have resigned after US President Donald Trump dismissed his cabinet appointee earlier this week, The Hill report says.

According to the report, the departing aides are Bolton’s former spokesman, Garrett Marquis; his former communications director, Sarah Tinsley, and Christine Samuelian, who served as Bolton’s scheduler. The aides have reportedly worked with Bolton for years.

In a statement obtained by Reuters, Marquis said that it was “an honor to serve” the country and that he “wishes the president and the administration success moving forward.”

The resignations come just one day after Trump announced that he had fired Bolton over policy disagreements.

“I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

“I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week,” the tweet added.