Multiple People Stabbed in Florida's Capital of Tallahassee - Police

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Multiple victims were stabbed in an early morning rampage in Florida’s capital of Tallahassee, police said on Wednesday.

"At approximately 8:37 a.m. on September 11, 2019, TPD [Tallahassee Police Department] responded to a stabbing near the 2000 block of Maryland Circle", the police said in a press release.

When officers arrived, "they discovered multiple stabbing victims and provided immediate medical attention", the release added.

Local media reported the stabbings took place at a single company, Dyke Industries, and six people were taken to the hospital.

Tallahassee Police are investigating what workers at the Coca Cola plant off Hartsfield Road describes to family members as a “massive stabbing.” Im hearing reports of multiple victims and possibly one death pic.twitter.com/SwbJY4tEVA — Karl Etters (@KarlEtters) September 11, 2019

​Police told a local TV station that a suspect is in custody.