Greg Murphy Wins North Carolina Congressional Seat - Report

A Republican state legislator Greg Murphy defeated Democrat Allen Thomas and two other candidates on Tuesday in the 3rd Congressional District race, AP Reported.

Murphy will reportedly succeed the late GOP Representative Walter Jones Jr., who died in February after 24 years in Congress.

Earlier on Tuesday, North Carolina voters were reportedly filling two vacant congressional seats - one because of an absentee-ballot scandal and the other because a US House member died in office.

Republican Dan Bishop is seeking to extend the GOP's 56-year hold on the district. He's running against Democrat Dan McCready and two other candidates, AP said.

Notably, millions of campaign dollars have reportedly been spent in the south-central 9th district race between Bishop and McCready, according to AP. The election do-over was ordered after evidence of ballot fraud last fall that appeared to benefit McCready's then-GOP opponent, AP reported.

In 2016, Trump won the district by 11 percentage points. If McCready prevails or Bishop wins by a small amount on Tuesday, it may reportedly suggest that the Republicans are gradually losing popularity, alongside Trump, and raise questions about the viability of the incumbent president and his party for 2020.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW