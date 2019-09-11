A cargo train derailed near Dupo, Illinois, resulting in a massive fire that sent thick black plumes of smoke into the sky.

Local emergency crews fought to control the fire which broke out at 01:00 p.m. local time. According to local media reports, at least 16 train cars were derailed.

WOW: Shocking scene near Dupo, #Illinois where first responders are at the scene of a large train derailment; No word in any injuries at this point (via @FOX2now) #LiveDesk pic.twitter.com/mWXIi3NTZZ — Dan Snyder (@DanSnyderFOX25) September 10, 2019

Several homes, including the Dupo High School, in the local area were evacuated as a precautionary measure and residents were housed at a nearby shelter, according to US-based media reports.

🇺🇸 — DEVELOPING: Large fire after a train derailment in Dupo, Illinois. Evacuations are underway in the area.



pic.twitter.com/LkgKdx7bpT — BELAAZ (@TheBelaaz) September 10, 2019

St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency confirmed its team was dealing with the incident, but did not specify what caused the explosion.

Train derails and catches on fire in Dupo, Illinois (no audio)

National Security Advisor pic.twitter.com/soFSmj0Amz — Edwin Urbina (@edwin_digital) September 10, 2019

Posted on Facebook: "First responders are on scene of a multiple train car derailment on Carondelet Ave in Dupo. We will post updates as they become available." Dupo is a small town on the Mississippi River some 10km south of downtown St Louis.

ALERT! Happening now in Dupo Illinois. My Lord this bring back so many memories, mostly bad ones. pic.twitter.com/vxxjRrM7FM — 🇺🇸 OneOfTheSmiths 🇨🇦 (@OneOfTheSmiths) September 10, 2019

There have been no reports of injuries during the incident.