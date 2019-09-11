'He Wants To Be Me': Schwarzenegger Says Trump ‘In Love’ With Him

The former governor of California and champion bodybuilder says Trump has great admiration for “people with bodies,” and that the president’s prolonged confrontation with the star of the Terminator film franchise is rooted in this feeling.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, movie star, ex-’governator’ of California and firm critic of Trump, claimed the president is secretly “in love” with him, Fox News reported Tuesday.

"That’s the reality of it," Schwarzenegger said, cited by Men’s Health. "With Trump, he wants to be me.”

“I remember that in the old days, when we went to the wrestling matches, the way he admired people with bodies, and the way they would jump around in the ring, and to perform physical stunts and stuff like that — he had great admiration for that," Schwarzenegger told the magazine.

The two have long engaged in a battle of words, with Trump blaming Schwarzenegger for the low ratings of the Apprentice show’s final season in 2017. Schwarzenegger replaced Trump as the host of the Apprentice and Celebrity Apprentice shows in the final 2017 season.

​"Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show," Trump, who was the host of the ‘Apprentice’ for first fourteen seasons, tweeted at the time.

Schwarzenegger, however, claims it was Trump’s involvement which buried the show.

“With Trump being involved in the show, people have a bad taste and don’t want to participate as a spectator or as a sponsor or in any other way support the show. It’s a very divisive period now and I think this show got caught up in all that division,” Schwarzenegger said.

The Terminator star minced no words in mocking Trump’s physique and calling him a “meshugge” (‘crazy’ in Yiddish) for Trump’s decision to quit the 2016 Paris Accord, Fox News recalls.