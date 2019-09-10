US Sec. of State Pompeo, Treasury Sec. Mnuchin Hold Presser After Bolton's Resignation - Video

US President Donald Trump said earlier in the day that he had asked National Security Adviser John Bolton to resign over policy disagreements and would name his replacement next week.

The White House announced in an update to the public schedule that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin held a press briefing at 1:30 p.m. (17:30 GMT) on 10 September.

The US State Department has designated 12 terrorist leaders from the Daesh* terrorist group, Hezbollah and other organisations under a new executive order issued by President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said. In a separate statement, the US Treasury Department announced new sanctions against Hamas, the Daesh group and Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia