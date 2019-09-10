US Sec. of State Pompeo, Treasury Sec. Mnuchin Hold Presser After Bolton's Resignation - Video

The White House announced in an update to the public schedule that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin held a press briefing at 1:30 p.m. (17:30 GMT) on 10 September.
The US State Department has designated 12 terrorist leaders from the Daesh* terrorist group, Hezbollah and other organisations under a new executive order issued by President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said. In a separate statement, the US Treasury Department announced new sanctions against Hamas, the Daesh group and Iranian Revolutionary Guard.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
