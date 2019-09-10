White House Put on Lockdown After 'Suspicious Noises' Heard Near It - Reports

The presidential residence has repeatedly been put on lockdown this year due to suspicious packages sparking security alerts. One such incident occurred in June, when a man dropped a backpack near the building and attempted to escape from Secret Service personnel.

The White House was put on lockdown on Tuesday morning after suspicious noises were heard near and inside the building, CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller reported, citing the United States Secret Service.

According to him, the service reported sounds of falling scaffolding and vehicle backfire, but later announced that it had not discovered any threats.

Neither the White House, nor US President Donald Trump have commented on the alleged incident so far.