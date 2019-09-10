Lightning Appears to 'Hit' Air Force One in a Stunning Photo Taken by ‘Very Wet Pool Crew’

While the bolt actually struck behind the presidential aircraft, the photo still looks pretty awesome. So awesome that it was shared by the president.

Steve Brusk, a CNN politics supervising producer, uploaded a photo of US Air Force One, the aircraft used by US presidents, appearing as if were hit by a lightning bolt. According to Brusk, the photo was taken by a “very wet pool crew” of Orly Ruiz, Michael Wade Sanders and Liz Turrell.

Pres. Trump had to cancel his planned tour of Hurricane Dorian damage because of thunderstorms in Fayetteville, NC. This was a lightning strike behind Air Force One shortly after he arrived. (The shot from the very wet pool crew of Orly Ruiz, Michael Wade Sanders and Liz Turrell) pic.twitter.com/9MWUyZ2WJj — Steve Brusk (@stevebruskCNN) September 9, 2019

​“Pres. Trump had to cancel his planned tour of Hurricane Dorian damage because of thunderstorms in Fayetteville, NC. This was a lightning strike behind Air Force One shortly after he arrived,” Brusk tweeted.

The president later reposted the photo, calling it “amazing.”

Departing MCAS Cherry Point in North Carolina for Fayetteville, North Carolina. This is amazing! pic.twitter.com/JDv5HA126A — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

The president came to North Carolina three days after the hurricane made landfall. The photo was taken as Trump headed to a campaign rally in Fayetteville, to support Republican candidate Senator Dan Bishop in a special election that will take place on Tuesday.