'Suspicious Item' Detected at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Police On Scene

"Per protocol, local law enforcement is responding to a possible security item in baggage claim. Lower level traffic is being rerouted to the upper level," the airport's official Twitter account wrote at 3:38 p.m. local time Monday. "Law enforcement personnel remain onsite and are currently working a suspicious item call. Customers are encouraged to remain where they are not to access the roadways via foot," they wrote in subsequent tweets.

​Charlotte Douglas is the United States' 11th-busiest airport in terms of passenger traffic and a major hub for the American Airlines domestic passenger flyer.

People in the airport tweeted about being redirected into other parts of the terminal.

Came here to see what’s happening. People screaming to get upstairs and all traffic rerouted — Sue (@suealoos) September 9, 2019

