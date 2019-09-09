US Coast Guard Rescues Three of Four Crew Members Trapped in Capsized Georgia Vessel

Three of the four crewmembers trapped inside a wrecked automobile transport ship off the Georgia coast Sunday have been rescued by the US Coast Guard.

Rescuers had to cut through the exposed hull of the Golden Ray, a massive cargo ship that overturned Sunday morning shortly after leaving port. The three trapped crewmembers were in the propeller room, near the stern of the ship.

#BreakingNews Salvage crews have have made contact with crew members in the #GoldenRay. Conditions unknown. Extraction being planned. #HappeningNow pic.twitter.com/wPdKfgqBdN — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) September 9, 2019

One crewmember remains trapped inside, with the first 20 having been rescued on Sunday. Coast Guard responders told AP they were working on lowering supplies to the fourth and final trapped crewmember through the hole cut in the hull. The language barrier was reportedly a problem early in the rescue, as the crew is entirely South Korean. Rescuers located the crew by tapping back and forth between the two groups through the metal hull, and the ship's engineer reportedly translated between the rescuers and the trapped crew.

"They looked super happy to be out of that space," a USCG spokesman told reporters at a press conference Monday afternoon. He noted they climbed down onto the rescue tugboat by themselves.

​The 656-food Golden Ray left ​the Port of Brunswick in St. Simons Sound, Georgia, Sunday morning with a load of 4,000 automobiles, but quickly began listing to port and eventually overturned and caught fire. The ship is located about 65 miles south of Savannah, in an area of the United States devastated just days ago by a glancing strike from Hurricane Dorian. The National Transportation Safety Review Board has launched an investigation into the shipwreck.

