All 4 Missing Crew Members From Shipwrecked Golden Ray Alive - US Coast Guard

"Salvage crews have made contact with crew members in the Golden Ray. Conditions unknown. Extraction being planned," the US Coast Guard said via Twitter.
#BreakingNews Salvage crews have have made contact with crew members in the #GoldenRay. Conditions unknown. Extraction being planned. #HappeningNow pic.twitter.com/wPdKfgqBdN— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) 9 сентября 2019 г.
The agency said rescuers drilled a hole through overturned ship's hull to communicate with the trapped sailors.
The US Coast Guard reported on Sunday that four people were missing, with a further 20 rescued after a large cargo ship overturned and caught fire off the coast of Georgia. In total, there were 23 crew members and one pilot on board at the time of the incident.
