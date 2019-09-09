All 4 Missing Crew Members From Shipwrecked Golden Ray Alive - US Coast Guard

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - All four of the crew members who went missing after the cargo vessel Golden Ray capsized off the coast of Georgia are alive inside the vessel, the US Coast Guard confirmed on Monday after making contact with them.

"Salvage crews have made contact with crew members in the Golden Ray. Conditions unknown. Extraction being planned," the US Coast Guard said via Twitter.

​The agency said rescuers drilled a hole through overturned ship's hull to communicate with the trapped sailors.

The US Coast Guard reported on Sunday that four people were missing, with a further 20 rescued after a large cargo ship overturned and caught fire off the coast of Georgia. In total, there were 23 crew members and one pilot on board at the time of the incident.