US Judge Restores Injunction Blocking Trump's New Asylum Policies - Filing

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US federal judge in the state of California has restored an injunction that blocks the Trump administration's new asylum restrictions, a court filing revealed on Monday.

"While nationwide injunctions are not the 'general rule,' they are appropriate 'where such breadth [is] necessary to remedy a plaintiff's harm,'" the document said. "This is such a case. Accordingly, and for the reasons set forth above, the Court grants the Organizations' motion to restore the nationwide scope of the injunction. It is so ordered."

In 2018, the US president passed a series of measures that made it harder for asylum seekers to pass the credible fear interview, the first step in the process.

In November, Trump issued an order requiring anyone who entered the United States illegally not to be eligible to request asylum, but the ban was rejected by a US judge.

In July, the Department of Homeland Security announced that migrants would only be eligible for asylum if they were trafficked into the United States, denied asylum in a country or countries prior to arriving to the United States, or traveled through a country or countries that were not part of major multilateral refugee treaties.

The same month, US District Judge Jon Tigar halted the Trump administration's rule, however, a month later the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals narrowed the decision only to border states within its jurisdiction, California and Arizona.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began moving toward the United States through Mexico last fall.

Trump has called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds for constructing a border wall.