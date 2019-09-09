The day before, former South Carolina governor Mark Sanford announced his ambition to take part in the Republican nomination race, thus becoming the third rival within the party to challenge US President Donald Trump.

After Mark Sanford announced his decision to run for the Republican party's nomination, Donald Trump turned to Twitter to recall Sanford's disappearance in 2009 and an extramarital affair with an Argentinian journalist.

When the former Governor of the Great State of South Carolina, @MarkSanford, was reported missing, only to then say he was away hiking on the Appalachian Trail, then was found in Argentina with his Flaming Dancer friend, it sounded like his political career was over. It was,.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 9 сентября 2019 г.

​Trump's reference to Sanford's mistress as "Flaming Dancer" has spurred reaction on Twitter, with some of the users rubbing Trump's nose in his own disappearance during Melania's pregnancy.

"Hold me closer, Flaming Dancer..." You are so...you think you have the credibility to comment on other people's relationships? Affairs? Anything? @MarkSanford and the rest of the challengers will eat you for lunch. You're just too afraid to face them. You lost the popular vote. — Anne Hartley Pfohl (@AnnePfohl) 9 сентября 2019 г.

​In his second tweet, Trump continued roasting Sanford, ending it with a hit against all three Republican candidates, including former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld and ex-Rep. Joe Walsh, calling them "the three stooges".

​Despite having three rivals from his own party, Trump enjoys the support of 85 percent of the Republicans, according to Morning Consult, a market research company. Trump, however, has tweeted that the support even exceeds 90 percent.